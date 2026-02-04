UK police have launched a criminal investigation into former government minister Peter Mandelson following allegations that he leaked government emails to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police said it has opened a probe into "alleged misconduct in public office."

"I can confirm that the Metropolitan Police has now launched an investigation into a 72-year-old man, a former government minister, for misconduct in public office offences," Met Police Commander Ella Marriott said.

"The Met will continue to assess all relevant information brought to our attention as part of this investigation and won’t be commenting any further at this time," she added.

The announcement comes after the British government earlier on Tuesday referred material to the police following an initial review of emails linked to Mandelson that appeared in recently released US Justice Department files on Epstein.

"An initial review of the documents released in relation to Jeffrey Epstein by the US Department of Justice… found that they contain likely market-sensitive information surrounding the 2008 financial crash and official activities thereafter to stabilise the economy," Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s office said in a statement.