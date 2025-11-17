Washington, DC — For years, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia state embodied fierce devotion to the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement.

She was a congresswoman who once was President Donald J. Trump's most vocal defender in the US Congress, rallying crowds with cries of "fight like hell" and fundraising off her loyalty to the president.

But in an astonishing turn this week, Greene has emerged as one of Trump's sharpest critics from within the Republican ranks, publicly demanding the release of long-sealed files related to Jeffrey Epstein, the deceased financier and convicted sex offender with deep ties to powerful figures.

The sharp clash has started a cascade of personal attacks, anonymous threats against Greene and her family, and a rare moment of introspection.

Greene, in a candid CNN interview on Sunday, declared she was done with the "toxic politics" that defined her rise.

The episode, unfolding just days before a much-awaited US House of Representatives vote on compelling the Justice Department to disclose the Epstein documents, has laid bare cracks in the MAGA camp.

At the moment, America's right-wing appears to be battling questions of loyalty, transparency, and the lingering shadow of Epstein's network, a scandal that has entangled Democrats and Republicans alike but poses a notable risk for Trump, who was friends with disgraced sex offender Epstein for years but said the two had a falling-out around 2007.

Greene's challenge began last month, when she became part of a discharge petition to force a vote on the files, bypassing top GOP leadership in a move that caught her allies off guard.

"The Epstein files MUST be released! Every name, every page, every connection... Americans deserve transparency," she posted on November 13.

The petition quickly garnered support from a bipartisan group of lawmakers, including several Republicans like Thomas Massie, Lauren Boebert, and Nancy Mace.

Trump, who has repeatedly dismissed the files as a "Democrat hoax" designed to smear him, responded with fury.

On Truth Social last Friday, he branded Greene a "wacky traitor" and a "ranting lunatic" who was "working overtime to try to portray herself as a victim."

Trump added that Greene is a "traitor" and "disgrace" to the Republican Party.

Swift tactical move

The vitriol escalated swiftly.

Greene reported harassment on Saturday, including hoax pizza deliveries to her home in Rome city, and those of her family members.

By Sunday morning, her construction company had received a pipe bomb threat.

And on Monday morning, police received a pair of e-mails "in reference to the threat of Assassination to Marjorie Taylor Greene's son," according to an incident report obtained by NBC News.

In a lengthy X post, Greene directly blamed Trump's words.

"I stood with President Trump when almost no one else would. I campaigned for him all over this country and spent millions of my own dollars helping him get elected. That's why being called a 'traitor' isn't just hurtful, it puts a target on my back and puts my life in danger. And it only divides our country even more," she wrote.

Trump dismissed the claims, saying that Greene was "not in danger because no one cares about her."