WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
'We are the next day': Hamas displays banner defying Israeli, US threats
The group's choice of the phrase at the site where Israeli captives were handed over comes amid reports by Israeli media on Israel’s potential acceptance of the departure of some or all Hamas leaders from Gaza to another country.
00:00
'We are the next day': Hamas displays banner defying Israeli, US threats
US President Trump's proposal is likely to be totally rejected by the Hamas group which resisted the Israeli genocidal war on Gaza over 15 months. / AA Archive
February 8, 2025

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas has raised a large banner at the platform designated for handing over Israeli captives as part of the fifth phase of the prisoner exchange deal, challenging Israeli threats to eliminate the group from Gaza.

In Deir al Balah city, central Gaza, the Qassam Brigades raised a large banner reading, "We are the flood ... we are the next day," written in Arabic, Hebrew, and English, accompanied by an image of the Palestinian flag and a clenched fist.

Qassam’s choice of the phrase "we are the next day" comes amid reports by Israeli media on Israel’s potential acceptance of the departure of some or all Hamas leaders from Gaza to another country.

However, this proposal is likely to be totally rejected by the Hamas group which resisted the Israeli genocidal war on Gaza over 15 months.

The message by Hamas also follows statements by US President Donald Trump regarding a proposal to relocate Palestinians from Gaza to Egypt, Jordan, and other parts of the world, and to take over Gaza.

At the site in Deir al Balah city, hundreds of Qassam Brigades' members were seen taking part in the handing-over ceremony.

RECOMMENDED

Latest swap

As part of the fifth batch of the prisoner swap deal between Israel and Hamas, the group handed over three Israeli captives to the Red Cross on Saturday.

On the same day, 183 Palestinian prisoners, including 18 who are serving life-term sentences and 54 serving high-term sentences, are set to be released under the ceasefire deal.

A ceasefire agreement took effect in Gaza on Jan. 19, halting Israel’s genocidal war, which has reportedly killed 47,583+ Palestinians, a figure revised by officials to nearly 62,000 having added thousands who are missing and now presumed dead, and left the enclave in ruins.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Fidan's 'Iraq remarks' distorted by some outlets: Türkiye
Albania, Kosovo and Croatia to hold trilateral military exercise this year
Germany to deploy Eurofighter jets for NATO's new Arctic mission
BMW recalls thousands of vehicles worldwide over fire risk
Türkiye, Greece sign wide-ranging bilateral agreements
AI driving New Year consumer demand in China
US reopens El Paso airspace after FAA-Pentagon dispute
Four policemen killed in terror attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province: officials
Türkiye, Greece aim to raise trade to $10B, maintain dialogue on disputes
UN, Norway, Italy sign $10.7M deal to bolster Syria's electricity supply
France probes third infant death linked to cereulide-contaminated formula
Ex-UK Met firearms officer charged with rape, violent abuse
Two children killed in RSF drone strike on mosque in Sudan's Kordofon
Iran marks revolution anniversary under looming US threat
Council of Europe lifts former chief’s immunity over Epstein files