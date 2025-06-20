Voice of America (VOA) and the US Agency for Global Media (USAGM) have issued layoff notices to 639 employees, effectively sidelining the US government broadcaster that has delivered international news since World War 2.

Among those affected were journalists from VOA's Persian-language service, some of whom had only recently been recalled from administrative leave to report on developments in Iran following Israeli attacks.

According to the Associated Press, staff who stepped out for a break had their ID badges confiscated and were denied reentry.

Kari Lake, a senior adviser to former US President Donald Trump who now oversees the agency, said some 1,400 people — around 85 percent of the workforce — have been laid off since March.

She described the move as part of a "long overdue effort to dismantle a bloated, unaccountable bureaucracy."

"For decades, American taxpayers have been forced to bankroll an agency plagued by dysfunction, bias, and waste," Lake said in a statement.

"That ends now."

Trump closes a chapter on US state media

VOA began during World War II broadcasting messages about "American democracy" to audiences in Nazi Germany.

It later expanded to deliver news in dozens of languages.

The layoffs come amid a broader campaign by Trump and his allies to defund public media, including efforts to cut off funding for NPR and PBS — a proposal still under review in Congress.

Since March 15, most VOA staff had been placed on administrative leave, with broadcasts and digital output largely suspended.