No country can be allowed to bully another, President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a jab at the United States, which is boycotting the G20 summit of leading economies in South Africa this weekend.

Washington has also demanded that South Africa not issue the traditional joint leaders' statement after the meeting, where around 40 countries will be present.

"It cannot be that a country's geographical location or income or army determines who has a voice and who is spoken down to," Ramaphosa told delegates at a curtain-raiser event in a clear reference to Washington on Thursday.

"It basically means there should be no bullying of one nation by another," he said in an address to a gathering of civil society groups ahead of the November 22-23 summit in Johannesburg.

Relations between South Africa and the United States have plummeted this year over a number of foreign and domestic differences.

The US embassy confirmed it would not attend the summit in a note to South Africa, saying Pretoria's G20 priorities "run counter to the US policy views, and we cannot support consensus on any documents negotiated under your presidency."

‘US role negated’

South Africa replied that the United States' absence from the event negated its role.