MIDDLE EAST
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Israel bans Eid prayers at Al-Aqsa under security pretext
Occupied East Jerusalem enters Muslim holiday in sorrow as Old City falls silent, shops shuttered.
Israel bans Eid prayers at Al-Aqsa under security pretext
Old City of Jerusalem has fallen quiet as Eid prayers are restricted and shops remain shut. / AP
7 hours ago

Israeli authorities have banned Eid al-Fitr prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem, citing security restrictions imposed amid the war against Iran.

Palestinians have called on worshippers to gather near the Old City to perform prayers as close to Al-Aqsa as possible to mark the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

Israeli police have previously used batons, sound grenades and tear gas against Palestinians who prayed outside the Old City's walls in protest against restrictions on Al-Aqsa during Ramadan.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye, other Muslim nations condemn Israel's Ramadan restrictions at Al-Aqsa

Occupied East Jerusalem entered the festive period in a somber mood.

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The Old City, which normally fills with Palestinians in the days before Eid, was eerily quiet, resembling a ghost town.

Israel restricted access, citing its assembly ban, while Palestinian shopkeepers were prevented from opening their stores, with only pharmacies and essential food shops permitted to operate.

Palestinian traders, who declined to be named, fearing Israeli reprisals, said the restrictions had left them in severe economic distress.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
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