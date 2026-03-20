Israeli authorities have banned Eid al-Fitr prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem, citing security restrictions imposed amid the war against Iran.

Palestinians have called on worshippers to gather near the Old City to perform prayers as close to Al-Aqsa as possible to mark the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

Israeli police have previously used batons, sound grenades and tear gas against Palestinians who prayed outside the Old City's walls in protest against restrictions on Al-Aqsa during Ramadan.

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Occupied East Jerusalem entered the festive period in a somber mood.