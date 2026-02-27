The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has condemned Israel’s recent approval of a plan to claim large areas of the occupied West Bank as “state property,” which critics say amounts to de facto annexation, and its ongoing violations in Palestinian territories.



The condemnation came in a final statement issued on Thursday following an emergency meeting of foreign ministers to discuss those Israeli measures. The meeting was held at the organisation’s headquarters in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.



It was attended by many foreign ministers from member states along with ambassadors and diplomatic delegations.



Participants discussed steps toward establishing a unified stance and coordinated measures in response to Israeli violations.



The OIC considers the Israeli actions "null and void" and "flagrant violation of international humanitarian law," the statement said.



It also called on the global community, "particularly the UN General Assembly and the Security Council, to assume its responsibilities," while also highlighting concerns over Israeli practices viewed as "contributing to instability" in the region.



The statement also condemned remarks by US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, describing them as "provocative."



"The statements (by Huckabee) lack any legal or historical basis and can neither change the legal status of the Occupied Palestinian Territory nor undermine the fundamental rights of the Palestinian people or the sovereignty, unity, territorial integrity and demographic configuration of Arab and Islamic states and states in the region," it noted.



In an interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson released on Feb. 20, Huckabee argued that Israel has a biblical right to the land stretching from the Nile to the Euphrates rivers, saying: "It would be fine if they (Israel) took it all."

Speaking during the session, Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed al Khereiji reiterated his country’s rejection of Israel’s actions in the occupied Palestinian territories, saying that such measures undermine peace and stability in the region.

“Israel’s attacks against Palestinian territories continue. Steps aimed at establishing so-called sovereignty over the West Bank are also sabotaging opportunities for peace. Saudi Arabia condemns and rejects all (illegal) settlement initiatives in the West Bank,” al-Khereiji said.

Determining Palestinians, favouring illegal settlers

Israel’s security cabinet adopted a series of decisions on February 8 that would alter the status quo in the West Bank in favour of the illegal Israeli settlers and to the detriment of Palestinians.