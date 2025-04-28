WORLD
2 min read
Putin thanks North Korean troops support in retaking Kursk
Russia's President Vladimir Putin says, "Korean friends acted based on a sense of solidarity, justice and genuine comradeship."
00:00
Putin thanks North Korean troops support in retaking Kursk
Putin says Russia pays tribute to “the heroism, high level of special training and dedication” of North Korean soldiers. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
April 28, 2025

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday reaffirmed his country’s thanks for North Korea’s support to Moscow in retaking its border region of Kursk, where Ukraine had launched an incursion in August last year.

In a statement released by the Kremlin, Putin said that units of the North Korean army played an active role in pushing Ukrainian troops out of the border region “in full compliance with international law” and the strategic partnership deal signed between Moscow and Pyongyang in November 2024.

“Korean friends acted based on a sense of solidarity, justice and genuine comradeship. We highly appreciate this and are sincerely grateful personally to the President of State Affairs Comrade Kim Jong-un, the entire leadership and people of the DPRK,” Putin further said.

RelatedTRT Global - North Korea confirms troop deployment to Russia's Kursk

Putin noted that Russia pays tribute to “the heroism, high level of special training and dedication” of North Korean soldiers who, he said, “fulfilled their duty with honour and valour, covering themselves with unfading glory”.

RECOMMENDED

“We are confident that the relations of friendship, good neighbourliness and cooperation between our countries, tempered on the battlefield, will continue to successfully and dynamically develop in all areas,” he added.

On Saturday, Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov declared that Russia retook control of the border region of Kursk, while also thanking North Korean soldiers who participated in military actions in the region in what was the first official confirmation of Pyongyang’s involvement in the Russia-Ukraine war, which began in February 2022.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran
How Biden admin diplomats in Israel blocked early warning of 'Apocalyptic Wasteland' in Gaza
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire