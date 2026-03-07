Nepal's rapper-turned-politician and a former mayor of Kathmandu, Balendra Shah, is poised to become Nepal's new prime minister, following his Rastriya Swatantra Party's (RSP) strong showing in the crucial general elections, early official results showed on Saturday.

Popularly known as Balen, he defeated ousted Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli in his home constituency, the eastern district of Jhapa, securing 68,348 votes out of the total 106,372 votes cast.

Oli secured 18,734 votes, according to official results.

Balen, 35, had resigned from the Kathmandu mayoral position to contest the election against Oli.

In 2022, structural engineer Balen was elected mayor of Kathmandu Metropolitan City on an independent ticket, defeating heavyweights from major political parties.

With the dissolution of the House of Representatives, he resigned from the position, joined the RSP as its senior leader and decided to contest the election against Oli.

To test his popularity, the RSP named him as the new prime ministerial candidate.