Iran has launched a fifth wave of missiles at Israel, Iran's Tasnim News Agency reported.
Sirens sounded in Jerusalem, Galilee and Haifa, Israel’s Channel 12 reported.
Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said the attack was carried out against targets in central and southern Israel including Tel Aviv and US military bases in the region, claiming it was carried out "with complete success," Tasnim reported.
The IRGC said the wave was ongoing and had deployed an array of heavy, multi-warhead ballistic missiles as well as short-range drones.
Israel’s Channel 12 reported that fragments from intercepted missiles or warheads had fallen in Haifa Bay and the city of Shfar'am in northern Israel.
Israel’s Yedioth Ahronoth daily also reported that Iran had fired a number of missiles with cluster munition warheads towards Israel in the past hour.
Israel's emergency service, Magen David Adom, said no casualties have been reported from Haifa and that no unusual incidents were recorded in Jerusalem and its surroundings.
A spokesperson said teams were treating a small number of people who were injured while rushing to shelters and others suffering from anxiety.
A regional escalation has continued to flare since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, killing around 1,300 people so far, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.