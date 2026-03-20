Iran has launched a fifth wave of missiles at Israel, Iran's Tasnim News Agency reported.

Sirens sounded in Jerusalem, Galilee and Haifa, Israel’s Channel 12 reported.

Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said the attack was carried out against targets in central and southern Israel including Tel Aviv and US military bases in the region, claiming it was carried out "with complete success," Tasnim reported.

The IRGC said the wave was ongoing and had deployed an array of heavy, multi-warhead ballistic missiles as well as short-range drones.

​​​​​​​Israel’s Channel 12 reported that fragments from intercepted missiles or warheads had fallen in Haifa Bay and the city of Shfar'am in northern Israel.