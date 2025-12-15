A meeting of foreign ministers from the Southeast Asian bloc ASEAN, initially scheduled for Tuesday, has been delayed to December 22, Malaysia's foreign ministry said.

The meeting, aimed at addressing a conflict between Thailand and Cambodia, was postponed at Thailand's request, the ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The Southeast Asian neighbours have resorted to arms several times this year since a Cambodian soldier was killed in a May skirmish, reigniting a conflict that has displaced hundreds of thousands of people on both sides of the border.



At least 16 soldiers and 10 civilians have died, and hundreds have been injured since the latest round of clashes, which started last Monday with 258,626 civilians displaced, according to the Thai authorities.

Cambodia did not report any new deaths or injuries on Sunday. At least 11 have died, 74 have been injured and 394,706 have been displaced since Monday, according to Cambodia's interior ministry.