Explosions in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv have killed a policewoman and wounded at least 15 people overnight in what local authorities on Sunday called an "act of terror".

The blasts occurred shortly after police responded to a report of a break‑in at a shop in the city centre around 2230 GMT Saturday, according to the Lviv regional prosecutor's office.

A first explosion struck as the initial patrol arrived, followed by a second blast moments later when another crew reached the scene.

Officials said a 23‑year‑old woman police officer was killed, while a patrol car and a civilian vehicle were damaged.