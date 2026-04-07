The UN Security Council has failed to adopt a draft resolution calling for coordinated "defensive" measures to ensure freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz after Russia and China cast vetoes.

The draft resolution, penned by Bahrain, received 11 votes in favour.

Colombia and Pakistan abstained, while Russia and China exercised their veto power as permanent Council members to block the resolution.

The draft strongly encouraged states to "coordinate efforts, defensive in nature, commensurate to the circumstances, to contribute to ensuring the safety and security of navigation across the Strait of Hormuz, including through the escort of merchant and commercial vessels, and to deter attempts to close, obstruct or otherwise interfere with international navigation through the Strait of Hormuz."

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It also requested the council members' coordinating efforts to be "defensive in nature," and take "all appropriate measures" to ensure their activities are "conducted in full compliance with international humanitarian law."