WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Israeli access denials are crippling Gaza aid operations — UN
Nearly seven aid workers a day blocked from missions over seven weeks, UN warns.
Israeli access denials are crippling Gaza aid operations — UN
OCHA says repeated denials, delays and movement restrictions continue to limit delivery of basic supplies and disrupt humanitarian planning / Reuters
December 9, 2025

The UN has said that Israeli denials of access for humanitarian personnel inside Gaza remain a "serious issue," with an average of nearly seven people per day blocked from taking part in missions over a seven-week period.

Citing the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told a news conference that "conditions remain dire and the needs far outpace the humanitarian community’s ability to respond, given the persistent impediments we continue to face."

"These obstacles include security, customs clearance challenges, delays and denials of cargos and crossings and limited routes available for transporting humanitarian supplies within Gaza," he said.

"Such constraints are especially challenging to the UN and its partners’ efforts to bring in sufficient shelter, water, sanitation and hygiene items, as well as education supplies."

RelatedTRT World - Israel continues to block humanitarian aid to Gaza — UN

Restrictions still a major barrier

OCHA warned that access and movement restrictions within Gaza remain a major barrier.

RECOMMENDED

Between 13 October and 4 December, Israeli authorities denied 295 contractors, 28 UN staff and 21 healthcare personnel from taking part in UN missions inside Gaza — "an average of nearly seven per day," Dujarric said.

He stressed that these denials "disrupt humanitarian planning and force ourselves and our partners to make last-minute adjustments that can reduce the capacity to lead or for missions being cancelled altogether if substitute personnel cannot be identified."

The UN continues "to call for the unimpeded access to humanitarian goods and services and for all impediments to be lifted so that our partners and we can scale up assistance and reach every single person who needs help," he added.

Israel has killed over 70,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in its carnage in Gaza since October 2023.

It has reduced most of the enclave to ruins and practically displaced all of its population.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
Trump to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide