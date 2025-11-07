WAR ON GAZA
Türkiye issues arrest warrant for Israeli PM Netanyahu, others over Gaza genocide charges
Israel, under Netanyahu, has killed close to 69,000 people, mostly women and children, and wounded over 170,600 others in a genocide in Gaza since October 2023.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu participates in the state memorial [FILE]. / Reuters
November 7, 2025

Türkiye has issued arrest warrants for Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and 36 other suspects over their role in “genocide” in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza.

Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office said on Friday it has issued arrest warrants for 37 suspects, including Benjamin Netanyahu, on charges of “genocide” in Gaza.

In a statement, the prosecutor’s office said the warrants were issued after an extensive investigation into Israel’s “systematic” attacks on civilians in Gaza, which it described as acts of genocide and crimes against humanity.

The probe was launched following complaints filed by victims and representatives of the Global Sumud Flotilla, a civilian humanitarian mission, that was intercepted by Israeli naval forces while attempting to deliver aid to Gaza.

The statement said evidence gathered from victims, eyewitnesses, and international law provisions indicated that Israeli military and political leaders were directly responsible for ordering and carrying out attacks on hospitals, aid convoys, and civilian infrastructure.

Citing specific incidents, the prosecutor’s office referred to the killing of six-year-old Hind Rajab by Israeli soldiers, the bombing of al-Ahli Arab Hospital that killed over 500 people, and the strike on the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital, among other atrocities.

War crimes

It said that the investigation determined Israel’s blockade of Gaza had “deliberately prevented humanitarian assistance from reaching civilians,” constituting an additional war crime under international law.

The suspects, including Netanyahu, Defence Minister Israel Katz, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, Chief of General Staff Herzi Halevi, and Navy Commander David Saar Salama, were accused of “genocide” and “crimes against humanity.”

As the individuals are not currently in Türkiye, the prosecutor’s office requested the court to issue international arrest warrants (red notices) for their detention and extradition.

The investigation is being carried out with the cooperation of the Istanbul Police Department and the National Intelligence Organization (MIT), and it remains ongoing.

The statement concluded that Türkiye’s legal actions are based on its obligations under international humanitarian law and the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, affirming the country’s commitment to accountability for war crimes and justice for the victims in Gaza.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former defence minister, Yoav Gallant, for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

SOURCE:TRT World
