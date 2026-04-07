The US government’s account of a daredevil military operation to rescue a pilot of an F-15E jet believed to have been shot down inside Iranian territory has triggered a flurry of theories debunking the American narrative

Both US President Donald Trump and Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth have said that the US conducted a heroic operation to rescue their “highly respected” airman, but many on social media claim that this claim was aimed at hiding a separate operation.

While mainstream American media has continued to run stories on the US combat search and rescue (CSAR) operation, including one on Hegseth comparing the rescue mission to the resurrection of Christ, independent analysts and politicians see many gaps in the Pentagon’s account.

The Trump administration said that the army needed hundreds of troops and more than 150 aircraft – including four bombers, 64 fighters, 48 refuelling tankers and 13 rescue aircraft – for the operation of the weapons system operator (WSO) who, unlike the pilot, ended up in Iranian territory, according to the Pentagon.

Among all tasked aircraft during the rescue operation, there were also two MC-130 military transport planes, which were deployed to an airstrip near Isfahan, a city 200 miles away from where the F-15E was shot down by Iranians.

But even more interestingly, these MC-130s alongside several army helicopters were destroyed by the US army because they could not take off from the Isfahan airfield due to sand, according to an official explanation. US military personnel of destroyed aircrafts were rescued by three Dash-8 aircrafts deployed to the region, according to reports.

Iran claims that its forces destroyed several American aircraft alongside several army helicopters in the region.

Analysts and former military officers are questioning why hundreds of troops and several US aircrafts and helicopters were located in Isfahan, which houses most of Iran’s highly enriched uranium (HEU), far away from where the F-15E crashed.

“Emerging evidence suggests that US operations south of Isfahan (marked in red on the map) were unrelated to any pilot rescue mission,” wrote Arash Reisinezhad, a visiting assistant professor at Tufts University’s Fletcher School and visiting fellow at London School of Economics’ Middle East Centre, on X.

“The downed American pilot was reportedly located in southwest Iran, near Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province (marked in blue on the map), not central Iran. Instead, this appears to have been a failed heliborne insertion aimed at locating uranium within Iran,” he added.

Reisinezhad also pointed out that the recent dismissal of top American generals , including US Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George, “may not be coincidental”, reflecting “internal resistance to such high-risk operations.”

In normal circumstances, the army chief would be one among the top military and political leaders to take the final decision on such a dangerous special force operation (SFO) to extract Iranian uranium.

“Given Iran’s increasingly effective air defense, and the apparent failure of this mission, the viability of future heliborne incursions deep into Iranian territory is now in serious doubt and may ultimately be abandoned,” he added.

A new Bay of Pigs?

Reisinezhad is not alone in his assessment of the alleged CSAR operation.

Ron Paul, a respected former Republican congressman and a leading Libertarian voice whose son Rand Paul is a Republican senator, compared the alleged operation to the US fiasco in the Bay of Pigs in Cuba in 1961 that aimed to overthrow the Fidel Castro-led communist government of the Central American island.