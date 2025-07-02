A week before US President Donald Trump is set to reimpose steep tariffs on dozens of economies, including the EU and Japan, many are still scrambling to reach a deal to shield themselves from the worst.

He imposed a 10 percent levy on most partners, with higher, customised rates scheduled for countries with which the United States has major trade deficits.

But these were halted until July to allow room for negotiations.

Analysts expect countries will encounter one of three outcomes: They could reach a framework for an agreement; receive an extended pause on higher tariffs; or see levies surge.

"There will be a group of deals that we will land before July 9," said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent last Friday on CNBC.

Policymakers have not named countries in this group, although Bessent maintains that Washington has been focused on striking deals with about 18 key partners.

"Vietnam, India and Taiwan remain promising candidates for a deal," Asia Society Policy Institute (ASPI) vice president Wendy Cutler told AFP.

Without a deal, Vietnam's "reciprocal tariff" rises from the baseline of 10 percent to 46 percent, India's to 26 percent and Taiwan's to 32 percent.

Josh Lipsky, international economics chair at the Atlantic Council, cited Indian negotiators' extension of their US trip recently in noting that it "seems like a frontrunner."

"Japan was in that category, but things have set back a little," Lipsky said, referring to Trump's criticism Monday over what the president called Japan's reluctance to accept US rice exports.

The deals, however, will unlikely be full-fledged trade pacts, analysts said, citing complexities in negotiating such agreements.

Since April, Washington has only announced a pact with Britain and a deal to temporarily lower tit-for-tat duties with China.

Extended pause

Bessent has also said that countries "negotiating in good faith" can have their tariffs remain at the 10 percent baseline.

But extensions of the pause on higher rates would depend on Trump, he added.