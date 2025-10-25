An Israeli Knesset member urged the international community not to wait for another genocide, warning that Israel is moving toward mass atrocities in the occupied West Bank.

“I appeal to the international community. You waited too long before intervening to stop the genocide in Gaza. Don’t wait for a similar scenario in the West Bank because we are getting close to that,” Ofer Cassif told Anadolu.

“And don’t wait for a civil war inside Israel because we are getting close to that, too. Engage now. Do everything possible to stop these two dangers — they threaten both Palestinians and Israelis alike, and ultimately the entire region and the world. It’s not only a matter of justice; it’s in your own interest to stop this. You can do it. We can’t do it alone. We need you,” he added.

Incident during Trump’s Knesset address

Regarding the incident when he and fellow lawmaker Ayman Odeh were expelled from the Knesset during US President Donald Trump’s speech last week, Cassif said, “It wasn’t really a speech. As you know, it was just a collection of words that weren’t necessarily connected. It was a theatrical performance, a show of three self-obsessed egomaniacs, especially (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu and Trump, and to some extent Speaker of the Knesset Amir Ohana as well.”

He added, “It was a display of flattery, truly disgusting. I must say it had no real substance other than boasting about each other.”

Cassif noted that he and Odeh were expelled because they raised a sign that read: ‘Recognise Palestine.’

“Everyone should understand, though many in Israel refuse to, that the only solution to the conflict, the only way to stop the bloodshed, destruction and suffering for both Palestinians and Israelis, is to recognise Palestine and to establish a real, independent, sovereign Palestinian state alongside Israel. That was our message.”

“Let’s not forget that Trump himself was complicit in sacrificing Israeli hostages and in the massacre of Palestinians. He supported the Israeli government last March when it violated an agreement that was already on the table, one that could have saved thousands of lives among Palestinians, hostages and soldiers. We must remember that. Trump is part of the problem. He is not the saviour,” he continued.

Cassif said their message also concerned the future. “A Palestinian state and an end to the occupation, that’s the only path forward. Ayman Odeh and I held a sign that said, ‘Recognise Palestine.’ That’s all. We didn’t shout, we didn’t speak, we didn’t say anything — just that sign. It was necessary, given the past and the future.”

‘The government wants to complete a fascist coup’

Regarding the Knesset’s winter session that began Monday and is expected to be the last of the current parliament, Cassif said, “There is no doubt that the government wants to achieve two main things in the coming months, whether elections take place as planned in October or earlier, like June or even before that.”

“The government wants, first and foremost, to continue the coup, what they call ‘judicial reform.’ It’s neither reform nor judicial. It’s a coup, fascist in every sense of the word. It’s dictatorial, a coup aimed at completely eliminating the independence of the judiciary. That’s something I criticise strongly, but that’s not the point; they want to destroy it,” he added.

He said that another aspect “is the complete destruction of media independence, which I also criticise severely. Despite everything, it remains somewhat independent, but the government wants to destroy it.”

“Third, the government wants to eliminate whatever civil rights are left. This government is waging war on every remaining element of democracy in Israel — whether it’s the judiciary, the attorney general, the media, civil society, or individual citizens. That’s what they’re doing. They want to complete a fascist coup,” Cassif added.

He said in recent days, Israel has seen “a horrifying level of violence in the occupied West Bank, especially against Palestinians and activists harvesting olives.”

“Occupation forces expelled them from their lands to make way for terrorist settlers, not only to beat Palestinians and attack them but also, as activists reported, to steal their food, for example, and take over the land. This is part of the annexation plan. It’s not just a fascist mob acting against the government’s policies. It’s part of government policy itself, and that’s another reason for deep concern.”