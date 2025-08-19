Japanese technology giant SoftBank Group plans to take a $2 billion stake in computer chip maker Intel as it deepens its involvement in US semiconductor manufacturing and other advanced technology in the United States, the companies said on Monday.

Shares in both companies fell on Tuesday after the announcement, which coincided with unconfirmed reports that President Donald Trump is considering having the US government buy a stake in the chip maker.

SoftBank invests in an array of companies that it sees as holding long-term potential.

It has been stepping up investments in the United States since Trump returned to the White House.

In February, its chairman, Masayoshi Son joined Trump, Sam Altman of OpenAI and Larry Ellison of Oracle in announcing a major investment of up to $500 billion in a project to develop artificial intelligence called Stargate.

SoftBank plans to buy $2 billion of Intel's common stock, paying $23 per share.

“Semiconductors are the foundation of every industry,” Son said in a statement.

”This strategic investment reflects our belief that advanced semiconductor manufacturing and supply will further expand in the United States, with Intel playing a critical role."