WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Israel reportedly launches ground invasion to occupy Gaza City
A report by Axios cites Israeli officials as saying that Rubio told Netanyahu that Trump supports the move but wants it implemented and to end quickly.
Israel reportedly launches ground invasion to occupy Gaza City
The escalation comes after Rubio's visit to Israel, who reportedly told Netanyahu that Trump supports his decision. / AP
September 15, 2025

Israel's army has started a ground invasion to occupy Gaza City after weeks of relentless bombardment targeting high-rise buildings to forcibly displace Palestinians, Axios reported.

Axios cited anonymous Israeli officials on Monday, who confirmed the start of the invasion.

The escalation came shortly after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu near Al Aqsa Mosque in the occupied East Jerusalem.

The two Israeli officials said Rubio told Netanyahu that Trump supports the ground invasion, but wants to see it implemented and end quickly, the report said.

"Rubio didn't pull the breaks on the ground operation," the report cited a senior Israeli official as saying.

It further added that a US official said that Trump won't stop Netanyahu and will allow Israel to make its decision on the genocide in Gaza.

RECOMMENDED

"It's not Trump's war, it's Bibi's war, and he will own whatever happens next," the US official said.

Ethnic cleansing and full destruction

Israeli top security chiefs, including the army's Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir, warned Netanyahu against the move, saying it could lead to more Israeli soldier casualties and fail to defeat Hamas.

Earlier, UN Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories Francesca Albanese condemned Israel's attacks on Gaza City, saying it aims to make it uninhabitable and a part of an ethnic cleansing plan.

Speaking at a press briefing in Geneva, Albanese said Israel's aggression on Gaza's largest urban centre amounts to "full destruction."

"The ongoing assault to take the last remnant of Gaza will not only devastate the Palestinians but also endanger the remaining Israeli hostages," she said.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
India fetes EU at Republic Day parade ahead of trade deal
Private jet carrying eight people crashes in northeastern US state
11 dead in armed attack at football field in central Mexico: mayor
Myanmar pro-military party declares victory in junta-run polls
Israel kills 3 Palestinians, wounds 6 in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
Ferry carrying over 350 people sinks in southern Philippines, killing at least 15
Facing mounting pressure, Trump blames Democratic 'chaos' for killing of two Americans by ICE agents
Israel agrees to 'limited' reopening of Rafah crossing
Massive winter storm crippling US leaves at least six dead
Minnesota Governor Walz urges Trump to pull ICE out of state after killing of Alex Pretti
No peace in Sudan until RSF is eliminated — Burhan
YPG terror group targets Syrian Army positions in Aleppo countryside with 25 drone attacks
Hamas shares location of Israeli soldier’s body with mediators under truce deal
Türkiye slams malicious 'Daesh support' allegations as baseless disinformation
Security guarantees from US for Ukraine are 100% ready: Zelenskyy