Iranian security force member killed as economic protests spread
A 21-year-old member of Iran’s Basij force was killed during protests driven by economic hardship, as demonstrations ease in Tehran but expand across other provinces, according to state media.
Protesters march in downtown Tehran, Iran, Monday, December 29, 2025. / AP
January 1, 2026

A member of Iran's security forces was killed during protests sparked by the Islamic Republic’s ailing economy that have swept across the country since last week, state television reported on Thursday, citing a regional official.

"A 21-year-old member of the Basij from the city of Kouhdasht was killed last night (Wednesday) by rioters while defending public order," the channel said, citing Said Pourali, the deputy governor of Lorestan Province.

The demonstrations have slowed in the capital, Tehran, but expanded to other provinces.

“The protests that have occurred are due to economic pressures, inflation and currency fluctuations, and are an expression of livelihood concerns," Pourali said. "The voices of citizens must be heard carefully and tactfully, but people must not allow their demands to be strained by profit-seeking individuals.”

The protests have become the biggest in Iran since 2022, when the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody triggered nationwide demonstrations. However, the demonstrations have yet to be countrywide and have not been as intense as those surrounding the death of Amini, who was detained over not wearing her hijab, or headscarf, to the liking of authorities.

Iran's government had declared Wednesday a public holiday across much of the country, citing cold weather, likely as a bid to get people out of the capital for a long weekend. The Iranian weekend is Thursday and Friday, with Saturday declared a public holiday owing to a religious observance.

The protests, taking root in economic issues, have heard demonstrators chant against government as well. The country's leaders are still reeling after Israel launched a 12-day war against the country in June. The US also bombed Iranian nuclear sites during the war.

