A member of Iran's security forces was killed during protests sparked by the Islamic Republic’s ailing economy that have swept across the country since last week, state television reported on Thursday, citing a regional official.

"A 21-year-old member of the Basij from the city of Kouhdasht was killed last night (Wednesday) by rioters while defending public order," the channel said, citing Said Pourali, the deputy governor of Lorestan Province.

The demonstrations have slowed in the capital, Tehran, but expanded to other provinces.

“The protests that have occurred are due to economic pressures, inflation and currency fluctuations, and are an expression of livelihood concerns," Pourali said. "The voices of citizens must be heard carefully and tactfully, but people must not allow their demands to be strained by profit-seeking individuals.”