Israel plans to maintain a long-term military presence at three strategic sites in and around besieged Gaza, even after a prisoner exchange deal and a phased army withdrawal under US President Donald Trump's Gaza plan, Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported.

Citing unnamed informed sources, the broadcaster said on Saturday Israeli officials have conveyed details of the plan to Washington, which include holding positions in a buffer zone inside Gaza's borders, the depth and size were not specified; the Philadelphi Corridor along the border with Egypt; and the Tel al-Mantar hill, also known as Tel al-70, east of Gaza City's Shujaiya neighbourhood.

Tel al-Mantar rises 70 metres above sea level, giving Israel extensive visual and fire control over large parts of northern Gaza, including Gaza City and the Jabalia refugee camp, according to Kan.

The broadcaster claimed the positions are seen by Israel as "vital" for maintaining field superiority and surveillance capabilities. It added that Washington "understands Israel's need" to keep troops stationed at the sites even after the first phase of the withdrawal.

The plan reportedly envisions the Israeli army beginning its withdrawal from combat zones after recovering all captives.

It would initially reposition temporarily along the "yellow line" inside Gaza before later retreating to the "red line," coinciding with the deployment of foreign forces operating under a US mandate to manage security.

In the final stage, Israeli forces are expected to be stationed along Gaza’s borders while retaining control over the Philadelphi Corridor and the strategic hill to "prevent future security threats," said the broadcaster.