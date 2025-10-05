WAR ON GAZA
Israel reportedly plans to maintain military presence at 3 military sites in Gaza after peace plan
According to KAN broadcaster, Israeli officials told Washington that Israel will hold positions inside Gaza's borders, the Philadelphi Corridor along border with Egypt, and Tel al-Mantar hill.
The plan reportedly envisions the Israeli army beginning its withdrawal from combat zones after recovering all captives. / AA
October 5, 2025

Israel plans to maintain a long-term military presence at three strategic sites in and around besieged Gaza, even after a prisoner exchange deal and a phased army withdrawal under US President Donald Trump's Gaza plan, Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported.

Citing unnamed informed sources, the broadcaster said on Saturday Israeli officials have conveyed details of the plan to Washington, which include holding positions in a buffer zone inside Gaza's borders, the depth and size were not specified; the Philadelphi Corridor along the border with Egypt; and the Tel al-Mantar hill, also known as Tel al-70, east of Gaza City's Shujaiya neighbourhood.

Tel al-Mantar rises 70 metres above sea level, giving Israel extensive visual and fire control over large parts of northern Gaza, including Gaza City and the Jabalia refugee camp, according to Kan.

The broadcaster claimed the positions are seen by Israel as "vital" for maintaining field superiority and surveillance capabilities. It added that Washington "understands Israel's need" to keep troops stationed at the sites even after the first phase of the withdrawal.

The plan reportedly envisions the Israeli army beginning its withdrawal from combat zones after recovering all captives.

It would initially reposition temporarily along the "yellow line" inside Gaza before later retreating to the "red line," coinciding with the deployment of foreign forces operating under a US mandate to manage security.

In the final stage, Israeli forces are expected to be stationed along Gaza’s borders while retaining control over the Philadelphi Corridor and the strategic hill to "prevent future security threats," said the broadcaster.

Trump's peace plan

Egypt announced on Saturday that it will host Israeli and Hamas delegations on Monday to discuss details of a prisoner exchange as part of Trump's plan to end the war in Gaza.

Trump wrote Friday on his Truth Social platform that he believed Hamas was "ready for lasting peace" and urged Israel to "immediately stop bombing Gaza" to secure the release of Israeli captives.

However, he later said on Saturday that the ceasefire will be "immediately effective" when Hamas confirms.

On September 29, Trump unveiled his 20-point plan, including the release of Israeli captives within 72 hours of Israel's approval, a ceasefire and the disarmament of Hamas.

Tel Aviv estimates that 48 Israeli captives remain in Gaza, including 20 alive. Israel, meanwhile, holds around 11,100 Palestinian captives, many of whom face torture, hunger, and medical neglect, according to Palestinian and Israeli human rights groups.​​​​​​​

Israel has killed over 67,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in its carnage so far in besieged Gaza.

It has reduced most of the enclave to ruins and practically displaced all of its population.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
