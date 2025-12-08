Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa has said that his government is taking concrete steps to build “a new Syria” and is committed to transitional justice to ensure accountability for crimes committed against Syrians.

Addressing a gathering at the Conference Palace in the capital, Damascus on Monday, on the first anniversary of Bashar al Assad’s fall, al Sharaa said that from the “first moment of liberation,” he toured the country’s provinces to listen to people’s concerns and demands.

He said those consultations shaped a clear vision for Syria’s future.

“We aspire for a strong state rooted in its proud history, looking toward a promising future, and reclaiming its natural place in its Arab, regional, and international surroundings.”

‘Transitional justice is essential’