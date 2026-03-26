President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned that the war launched against Iran is pushing the Middle East deeper into instability, accusing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of expanding conflict across the region.

Speaking at the Justice and Development Party’s Expanded Provincial Chairs Meeting at the party’s congress centre in Ankara on Thursday, Erdogan said the war had plunged the region into one of the most painful periods of the past century.

“The war started against Iran continues to drown our region in the smell of blood and gunpowder,” Erdogan said.

“Children with no guilt are becoming the targets of missiles while sitting in their classrooms.”

The Turkish president described the current moment as a historic turning point for the Middle East, warning that Israel’s hatred and ideological extremism were pushing the region towards disaster.

“Our region is living through the most painful days of the last century,” he said.

“A genocide network blinded by hatred is dragging our geography towards catastrophe while hiding behind religious arguments.”

Erdogan stressed that Türkiye would not differentiate between neighbouring nations or remain silent in the face of the suffering of regional peoples.

“Let everyone be certain of this: we never make distinctions among our brothers and neighbours, and we will never remain indifferent to their pain,” he said.

“As Türkiye and the Turkish nation, we do not abandon the peoples we consider friends and brothers in difficult times.”

Lebanon

According to Erdogan, the Netanyahu government is not only targeting Iran but is also moving step by step towards implementing plans to occupy Lebanon.

For nearly a month, Erdogan said, the ongoing attacks have ignored all international principles and norms.

He questioned whether those carrying out the strikes saw any difference between the identities of the people affected by the violence.

“For 27 days, the aggressors who disregard every principle, value and norm have shown us something clearly,” he said.