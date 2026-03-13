WAR ON IRAN
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No major cross-border exodus from Iran despite war: UNHCR
UNHCR spokesperson says border crossing figures remain within the normal daily averages recorded before the US-Israeli war.
No major cross-border exodus from Iran despite war: UNHCR
Figures remain within normal daily crossing averages recorded before the current crisis, spokesperson said. / Reuters
March 13, 2026

Despite escalating war, property damage, and restricted internal movements, large-scale cross-border displacement from Iran has yet to occur, the UN refugee agency has said.

"We haven’t seen large movements across the borders from Iran in the neighbouring countries," UNHCR spokesperson Babar Baloch told reporters in Geneva on Friday.

Citing Turkish authorities, he said about 11,400 Iranians have crossed into Türkiye, while over 24,600 Afghans have returned from Iran to Afghanistan. The spokesperson noted both figures remain within normal daily crossing averages recorded before the current crisis.

He added that Iranian nationals can enter Türkiye visa-free for stays of up to 90 days.

Internal displacement

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While cross-border movements remain limited, the UN migration agency said the conflict has caused significant damage inside Iran and triggered internal displacement.

According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) chief of mission in Iran, nearly 22,000 civilian structures have been damaged, including more than 17,000 residential units in Tehran alone, leaving thousands of families displaced.

Many affected families are now sheltering in hotels, emergency facilities, and community centres, Salvador Gutierrez said.

Movement data also indicated large population shifts away from affected areas. More than 400,000 vehicle entries were recorded in the Caspian Sea provinces in early March, suggesting many residents from heavily impacted cities have relocated to safer northern regions, he said.

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