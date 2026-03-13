Despite escalating war, property damage, and restricted internal movements, large-scale cross-border displacement from Iran has yet to occur, the UN refugee agency has said.

"We haven’t seen large movements across the borders from Iran in the neighbouring countries," UNHCR spokesperson Babar Baloch told reporters in Geneva on Friday.

Citing Turkish authorities, he said about 11,400 Iranians have crossed into Türkiye, while over 24,600 Afghans have returned from Iran to Afghanistan. The spokesperson noted both figures remain within normal daily crossing averages recorded before the current crisis.

He added that Iranian nationals can enter Türkiye visa-free for stays of up to 90 days.

Internal displacement