The United States has revoked more than 100,000 visas since President Donald Trump took office on an anti-migrant platform, a record for a single year, the State Department said.

"The Trump administration has no higher priority than protecting American citizens and upholding American sovereignty," State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said on Monday.

The figure since Trump's second inauguration on January 20, 2025 is two and a half times the number revoked in 2024, when Joe Biden was president.

The State Department said that "thousands" of the visas were revoked over crimes, which can include assault and also drunk driving.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has proudly highlighted his revocation of visas from students who protested against Israel.