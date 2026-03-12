German drivers are flooding Polish border towns to fill their tanks with cheaper fuel amid soaring prices caused by the Iran war sparked by US and Israeli strikes on the country, Polish broadcaster TVP World reported on Thursday.

Several Polish border towns are experiencing shortages and long queues due to a so-called "fuel tourism" as thousands of Germans are crossing into the country to seek cheap fuel to fill their tanks, local media reported.

According to the reports, some fuel stations in the northwestern city of Swinoujscie ran out of petrol over the weekend, prompting Joanna Agatowska, the citys mayor, to urge stations to monitor and limit sales to German drivers and order that only one canister of fuel per person be taken across the border.

German drivers also caused long queues and heavy traffic in various other villages.