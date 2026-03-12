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German drivers cross into Poland to buy cheap fuel as Middle East conflict spikes gas prices
Attacks on maritime routes and oil facilities have intensified volatility in global energy markets and raised concerns over supply disruptions.
German drivers cross into Poland to buy cheap fuel as Middle East conflict spikes gas prices
Several Polish border towns are experiencing shortages and long queues due to so-called "fuel tourism". / Reuters
March 12, 2026

German drivers are flooding Polish border towns to fill their tanks with cheaper fuel amid soaring prices caused by the Iran war sparked by US and Israeli strikes on the country, Polish broadcaster TVP World reported on Thursday.

Several Polish border towns are experiencing shortages and long queues due to a so-called "fuel tourism" as thousands of Germans are crossing into the country to seek cheap fuel to fill their tanks, local media reported.

According to the reports, some fuel stations in the northwestern city of Swinoujscie ran out of petrol over the weekend, prompting Joanna Agatowska, the citys mayor, to urge stations to monitor and limit sales to German drivers and order that only one canister of fuel per person be taken across the border.

German drivers also caused long queues and heavy traffic in various other villages.

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Since joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran began on February 28, the conflict has significantly destabilised global energy markets through targeted attacks on maritime and land-based oil infrastructure, raising concerns over the security of global energy supplies.

Oil prices climbed above $101 a barrel on Thursday, despite the International Energy Agency (IEA) announcing a unanimous agreement among its 32 member countries to release 400 million barrels of oil from their emergency reserves.

SOURCE:AA
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