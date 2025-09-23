The UN experts have called on FIFA and UEFA to suspend Israel's national football team from international competitions, saying it is a "necessary response to address the ongoing genocide in the occupied Palestinian territory."

"The conclusion of the United Nations Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem and Israel, that Israel is committing genocide is the latest in a growing number of international bodies affirming that genocide is being committed," the experts said. They recalled that the International Court of Justice's interim order of Jan. 26, 2024, reminded every country of its legal duty to act against genocide.

"Sports must reject the perception that it is business as usual," they said.

"Sporting bodies must not turn a blind eye to grave human rights violations, especially when their platforms are used to normalise injustices."