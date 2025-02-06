Two years ago, in the early hours of February 6, two powerful back-to-back earthquakes shook Türkiye’s southern provinces, claiming the lives of more than 50,000 people and leaving more than 100,000 injured, according to officials estimates.

Entire communities were reduced to rubble as the disaster struck under freezing temperatures, catching many in their sleep.

The earthquakes, centred in Kahramanmaras, were a painful reminder of the region’s seismic vulnerability, a reality embedded in the history of the Anatolian territories that spans back to the 3rd millennium BCE, according to records.

Yet, amidst the devastation, the nation’s spirit remained unbroken. A collective effort – led by the government, supported by local communities, and bolstered by international solidarity – ensured that recovery began almost immediately.

Despite the scale of destruction, which left many towns and cities in rubble, Türkiye has forged ahead with one of the most extensive reconstruction efforts in its history.

Under the Ministry of Environment, Urbanisation and Climate Change, more than 450,000 new residences will be delivered by the end of this year, and thousands more have already been completed.

The government’s commitment is evident in the tireless work of thousands of engineers, construction workers, and volunteers who continue to rebuild homes, hospitals and infrastructure.

Until now, more than 200,000 residences and workplaces have been constructed across all earthquake areas from Hatay to Kahramanmaras, Malatya, Adiyaman and other areas in all 11 provinces, according to the ministry.

Hatay: the beating heart of reconstruction

Hatay, located in southern Türkiye and neighbouring Syria, was the hardest hit province with more than 30,000 deaths. In two years, it’s seen more than 46,000 residences and workplaces already completed.

“Our state is here with all its power. Hatay has been turned into the biggest reconstruction site across the earthquake-hit areas. They do their best on a 24-hour basis,” says Ahmet Horoz, a 59-year-old businessman and the president of Hatay Industrialist Businesspersons Association.

It’s a region rich in history and culture that has today become a focal point for rebuilding efforts.

The province is home to 15 districts, including ancient Antakya (Antioch) and Iskenderun, a Mediterranean port-city which took its name from Alexander the Great, whose army marched through the region during his famous expedition to the Middle East.

Under the coordination of TOKI, a government-backed housing agency, an army of 182,000 workers is operating across 3,481 construction sites in 11 provinces, the ministry announced yesterday.

The new buildings adhere to stringent earthquake-resistant standards, with government-led construction efforts particularly focused on ground-strengthening efforts.

“New residences and workplaces are being built, according to strict development rules,“ says Horoz, ensuring safer living conditions for the future.

“On the one hand, construction is being carried out and on the other hand, residences are being delivered. Our governor works like a construction site manager, doing his best to finish both homes and workplaces as early as possible,” Horoz tells TRT World.

Not only new residences but also hospitals have been built in both Antakya and Defne, the two districts, which were badly hit by the twin earthquakes and thousands of aftershocks, he says.

Demolishing damaged or collapsed buildings also requires a big effort, says Horoz.

More than 70 percent of those buildings impacted by the earthquakes have been demolished, he says, drawing attention to the fact that some legal issues involving landlords and their relatives have delayed some reconstruction efforts.