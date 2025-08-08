WAR ON GAZA
Israeli opposition slams Netanyahu's move to occupy Gaza as 'disaster'
Opposition figures warn Prime Minister Netanyahu is endangering lives and ignoring military advice to appease far-right allies, as legal and global pressure mounts over Israel’s war in Gaza.
Opposition leader Yair Lapid, Yesh Atid, speaks at the opening of the 25th Knesset session in the occupied East Jerusalem on October 28, 2024. / Reuters
August 8, 2025

Israeli opposition leaders have condemned the government’s decision to occupy Gaza City, calling it a politically motivated disaster that endangers lives and undermines Israel’s security.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid on Friday accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of capitulating to the extremist demands of far-right ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich.

The criticism from Lapid, head of the Yesh Atid party, comes after Israel's Security Cabinet approved a plan by Netanyahu to occupy Gaza City.

'Trapped' by far-right demands
“In complete contradiction to the opinion of the military and security ranks, without considering the erosion and exhaustion of the fighting forces, Ben-Gvir and Smotrich dragged Netanyahu into a move that will take months,” said Lapid.

He added that this will “lead to the death of the hostages, the killing of many soldiers, cost tens of billions to the Israeli taxpayers, and lead to a political collapse.”

He warned that Israel will be “trapped in the field without a goal, without defining the picture of the day after, in a useless occupation that no one understands where it is leading.”

Israeli opposition lawmaker Yorai Lahav-Hertzanu accused the Israeli government of “sacrificing Israeli hostages and soldiers to appease” far-right ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich.

Cabinet 'ignored' military warnings
“The government is sentencing the living hostages to death, and ensuring the disappearance of the bodies of those already killed,” said Lahav-Hertzanu of the Yesh Atid party in a statement.

“Who is going to fight, and for what? A government that sends other people’s sons to die for Ben-Gvir and Smotrich’s extremist delusions?” he added.

Calling for the immediate return of the hostages, Lahav-Hertzanu urged the government to “stop the war of extermination and bring everyone home now.”

Avigdor Lieberman, head of the Yisrael Beiteinu party, warned that the Cabinet’s move goes against professional military advice.

“The decision made by the Cabinet, contrary to the professional stance of the chief of staff who warned of the many dangers such a move would bring, proves that life-and-death decisions are being made in opposition to security considerations and the war’s objectives,” he said.

Decisions driven by 'messianic visions'
“The 7 October prime minister is once again sacrificing the security of Israeli citizens for the sake of his seat,” Lieberman added.

Yair Golan, the leader of the Democrats party, called the decision “a disaster for generations.”

“Its implication, a death sentence for the hostages and more bereaved families,” he warned.

“All of this is for reasons of political survival and messianic visions,” Golan said, emphasising: “We must intensify the struggle. Toppling this government will save lives.”

Israel has been facing mounting outrage over its destructive war on Gaza, where more than 61,200 people have been killed since October 2023.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
