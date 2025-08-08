Israeli opposition leaders have condemned the government’s decision to occupy Gaza City, calling it a politically motivated disaster that endangers lives and undermines Israel’s security.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid on Friday accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of capitulating to the extremist demands of far-right ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich .

The criticism from Lapid, head of the Yesh Atid party, comes after Israel's Security Cabinet approved a plan by Netanyahu to occupy Gaza City.



Related TRT Global - Israel's security cabinet approves Netanyahu's plan to reoccupy Gaza City

'Trapped' by far-right demands

“In complete contradiction to the opinion of the military and security ranks, without considering the erosion and exhaustion of the fighting forces, Ben-Gvir and Smotrich dragged Netanyahu into a move that will take months,” said Lapid.

He added that this will “lead to the death of the hostages, the killing of many soldiers, cost tens of billions to the Israeli taxpayers, and lead to a political collapse.”

He warned that Israel will be “trapped in the field without a goal, without defining the picture of the day after, in a useless occupation that no one understands where it is leading.”

Israeli opposition lawmaker Yorai Lahav-Hertzanu accused the Israeli government of “sacrificing Israeli hostages and soldiers to appease” far-right ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich.

Related TRT Global - Beyond Ben-Gvir: A look into Israeli far-right groups fuelling occupation

Cabinet 'ignored' military warnings

“The government is sentencing the living hostages to death, and ensuring the disappearance of the bodies of those already killed,” said Lahav-Hertzanu of the Yesh Atid party in a statement.

“Who is going to fight, and for what? A government that sends other people’s sons to die for Ben-Gvir and Smotrich’s extremist delusions?” he added.