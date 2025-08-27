Washington, DC — It's a deadline that is difficult to meet, and only an act of God could help Mexico.

By October 24 this year, the North American country is required to share approximately 1 billion cubic metres of water with the United States, as stipulated under the 1944 US-Mexico Water Treaty.

However, scientists caution that this is unlikely without a significant weather event occurring in the country's drought-affected region.

"Unless there is a hurricane to fill up international reservoirs, Mexico will be unable to comply with approximately 1000 million cubic metres in the next three months," Rosario Sanchez, a research scientist at Texas A&M University who studies border waters, tells TRT World.

"More permanent drought conditions in the Rio Grande Basin, increase in water demand by both sides, and reduced water availability in the river has contributed to the problem,” says Sanchez.

As per the 1944 treaty, Mexico must allocate 1.75 million acre-feet of water from the Rio Grande to the US every five years; that's 350,000 acre-feet yearly. The US must, in return, transfer 1.5 million acre-feet of water from the Colorado River to Mexico each year.

But until April this year, Mexico delivered only about 530,730 acre-feet of water to the US from the river that originates in the San Juan Mountains of Colorado and flows to its mouth at the Gulf of Mexico, between Brownsville in Texas state, and Matamoros in Mexico.

In its April meeting with the US, Mexico committed to increasing water deliveries for farmers in Texas through various sources to address the shortfall.

"Since April 28, Mexico has delivered roughly 200,000 acre-feet of additional Rio Grande water to Texas. This is according to the IBWC's [International Boundary and Water Commission] 5-year cycle water data report that is updated at least once a month and is current through July 2025," Stephen Mumme, a professor emeritus at Colorado State University, tells TRT World.

"There was no fixed quantity to be delivered, at least officially. The official announcement did not mention any specific quantity to be delivered. Unofficially, it appears that Mexico may have assured USIBWC it would aim for at least 300,000 acre-feet of additional water by October 2025.

Despite Mexico's efforts, scientists doubt it will meet the October deadline.

"The estimated shortfall is 1 billion cubic metres, which is roughly equivalent to 811,000 acre-feet," Dr Hugo Luis Rojas, Coordinator of the Geoinformatics Program at Universidad Autonoma de Ciudad Juarez (UACJ) in Mexico, tells TRT World.

Rojas says even with the normal rainfall, there is no way Mexico will be able to meet the October deadline.

"To close the cycle, a major hydrometeorological event would be needed — such as a hurricane or a tropical depression that brings significant inflows to the Conchos [a large river in the Mexican state of Chihuahua] and the other tributaries," he says.

"Based on current forecasts, the baseline scenario is that Mexico cannot meet the target. This would only change if an extraordinary rainfall event occurs in the coming weeks," Rojas adds.

Trump wades into crisis

The US and Mexico remain at loggerheads on multiple issues , including tariffs, irregular immigration, drug cartels, fentanyl and weapons trafficking.

Tensions over water-sharing flared in April when US President Donald Trump waded into the issue, accusing Mexico of stealing water from Texas farmers and threatening additional tariffs and other sanctions.

To defuse a potential diplomatic crisis, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum agreed to temporarily share more water with the US from the countries' shared rivers.

According to the US-Mexico water treaty, all of Mexico's water debts are cancelled, and a new cycle is initiated if all nationally allotted storage is filled.

Furthermore, it provides that should Mexico fall short in allocating the water in said cycle, it may request forbearance from the US and roll over its debt to a second cycle, with the condition that all first and second cycle debts are paid at the end of said second cycle.

"Against this background, the current situation and the basis of Texas's complaint is this. The current 5-year water delivery cycle that began in October 2020 is now in its 5th year, and Mexico is well behind in meeting its first cycle obligation," Mumme tells TRT World.

Mumme, who has been studying the way the two countries share water, argues, "Texas legitimately worries that Mexico will fail to meet its treaty obligation in October 2025. And it is disgusted with a pattern of treaty compliance that makes it difficult in any given cycle-year to plan for water availability."

Mumme says farmers in Texas need to get bank loans to crop a year or two in advance, but this requires evidence of a reliable water supply, which is now in doubt given the current situation.

This, he says, makes Texas less likely to grant a rollover this October should Mexico request it, which is likely to happen, highlighting that the US has always granted Mexico's request for a forbearance.

Issue exacerbated by climate crisis