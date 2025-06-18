President Donald Trump would not say whether he has decided to order a US strike on Iran, a move that Tehran warned anew would be greeted with stiff retaliation if it happens.

“I may do it, I may not do it," Trump said on Wednesday in an exchange with reporters at the White House. “I mean, nobody knows what I’m going to do.”

Trump added that it’s not “too late” for Iran to give up its nuclear program as he continues to weigh direct US involvement in Israel's attacks aimed at crushing Tehran's nuclear program.

“Nothing’s too late,” Trump said. “I can tell you this. Iran’s got a lot of trouble."

“Nothing is finished until it is finished,” Trump added. But “the next week is going to be very big— maybe less than a week."

Trump also offered a terse response to Iran Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's refusal to heed to his call for Iran to submit to an unconditional surrender.

“I say good luck,” Trump said.