Dozens of Pentagon reporters have turned in their badges after refusing to agree to new restrictive media rules by the Pentagon.

"Today, the Defence Department confiscated the badges of the Pentagon reporters from virtually every major media organisation in America," the Pentagon Press Association said in a statement.

The deadline to clear out of the Pentagon facilities for those journalists who do not agree with the new rules for keeping their credentials was by 5 pm.

Media organisations argue that the policy infringes on their First Amendment rights, with almost all major outlets, including The New York Times, The Washington Post and CNN, refusing to sign the policy, which would require them to pledge not to obtain or use any unauthorised material — even if the information is unclassified.

"It did this because reporters would not sign onto a new media policy over its implicit threat of criminalising national security reporting and exposing those who sign it to potential prosecution," the association said.

The association said its members are still committed to reporting on the US military.

"But make no mistake, today, October 15, 2025, is a dark day for press freedom that raises concerns about a weakening US commitment to transparency in governance, to public accountability at the Pentagon and to free speech for all," it added.