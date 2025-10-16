US
'Dark day for press freedom': Pentagon reporters turn in their badges after rejecting new rules
Almost all major outlets have refused to sign the new policy, which requires journalists to acknowledge they could be branded as security risk and have their badges revoked.
Members of the Pentagon press corp carry their belongings out of the Pentagon after turning in their press credentials / AP
October 16, 2025

Dozens of Pentagon reporters have turned in their badges after refusing to agree to new restrictive media rules by the Pentagon.

"Today, the Defence Department confiscated the badges of the Pentagon reporters from virtually every major media organisation in America," the Pentagon Press Association said in a statement.

The deadline to clear out of the Pentagon facilities for those journalists who do not agree with the new rules for keeping their credentials was by 5 pm.

Media organisations argue that the policy infringes on their First Amendment rights, with almost all major outlets, including The New York Times, The Washington Post and CNN, refusing to sign the policy, which would require them to pledge not to obtain or use any unauthorised material — even if the information is unclassified.

"It did this because reporters would not sign onto a new media policy over its implicit threat of criminalising national security reporting and exposing those who sign it to potential prosecution," the association said.

The association said its members are still committed to reporting on the US military.

"But make no mistake, today, October 15, 2025, is a dark day for press freedom that raises concerns about a weakening US commitment to transparency in governance, to public accountability at the Pentagon and to free speech for all," it added.

'Very dishonest' press

US President Donald Trump defended War Secretary (Defense Secretary) Pete Hegseth on Tuesday, saying the press is "very dishonest."

"I think he finds the press to be very disruptive in terms of world peace," Trump told reporters at the White House.

The policy requires journalists to acknowledge new rules on press access, including that they could be branded security risks and have their Pentagon press badges revoked if they ask department employees to disclose classified and some types of unclassified information.

The Pentagon's new policy is the latest expansion of restrictions on press access under Hegseth, a former Fox News host.

Fox News is among the news organisations that have refused to sign on to the new press restrictions.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
