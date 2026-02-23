MIDDLE EAST
1 min read
US military aircraft arrive at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport amid Iran tensions
The move comes ahead of talks between Iran and the US in Geneva to resume nuclear negotiations.
US military aircraft arrive at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport amid Iran tensions
Trump has warned of military action against Iran if a deal is not reached within 10 to 15 days. / Reuters
4 hours ago

US aerial refuelling aircraft arrived at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv in Israel amid escalating tensions with Iran.

Israeli Channel 12 and Channel 13 posted images on Monday that they said showed US military refuelling aircraft shortly after their arrival at the airport.

Iran and the US are set to reconvene in Geneva, Switzerland, on Thursday to resume discussions for a potential nuclear deal, amid rising regional tensions and speculations of an imminent war.

RECOMMENDED

The new round of talks comes amid an unprecedented US military buildup in the Persian Gulf and a series of military drills by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in recent days.

US President Donald Trump has warned of military action against Iran if a deal is not reached within 10 to 15 days.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Multiple dead as bus plunges off hillside in Nepal
Ukraine claims eight settlements recaptured in southern push
Mosque torched in occupied West Bank as illegal Israeli settler violence mounts
ICC prosecutors accuse Duterte of pivotal role in mass killings
EU commissioner urges wider access via Rafah as Gaza aid arriving 'drop by drop'
EU ire as Hungary stalls new Russia sanctions over Ukraine
Trump weighs broader attack on Iran if limited strike and talks fail: report
Pakistan, Türkiye vow deeper security cooperation as top official visits Ankara
Gulf states rally behind Kuwait after Iraq files expanded maritime map with UN
US Customs says it will halt collection of blocked tariffs from Tuesday
North Korea's ruling party re-elects Kim Jong-un as general secretary
Top international court sits to hear if ex-Philippine president Duterte is fit to stand trial
EU fails to secure US, G7 support for Russian oil transport ban
Nigerian forces neutralise Daesh-affiliated terrorists in Borno state
Several dead after bus plunges into river in Nepal