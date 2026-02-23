US aerial refuelling aircraft arrived at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv in Israel amid escalating tensions with Iran.
Israeli Channel 12 and Channel 13 posted images on Monday that they said showed US military refuelling aircraft shortly after their arrival at the airport.
Iran and the US are set to reconvene in Geneva, Switzerland, on Thursday to resume discussions for a potential nuclear deal, amid rising regional tensions and speculations of an imminent war.
The new round of talks comes amid an unprecedented US military buildup in the Persian Gulf and a series of military drills by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in recent days.
US President Donald Trump has warned of military action against Iran if a deal is not reached within 10 to 15 days.