Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Foreign Ministry says efforts are underway for their return via Jordan on Tuesday after 36 others were flown home on Saturday.
Ankara says it remains in close contact with Jordanian and Israeli authorities to ensure the safe repatriation of the remaining detainees. / AA
October 6, 2025

Türkiye is continuing efforts to secure the return of 14 Turkish citizens still held by Israel following the seizure of the Global Sumud Flotilla, the Foreign Ministry has said.

“Efforts are ongoing to enable their return to our country via Jordan tomorrow (October 7),” ministry spokesperson Oncu Keceli said in a statement on X on Monday, adding that further details would be clarified later in the day.

The ministry said it remains in close contact with Jordanian and Israeli authorities to ensure the safe repatriation of the remaining detainees.

On Saturday, 36 other Turkish nationals illegally detained during the Israeli raid were flown back to Türkiye on a special flight arranged by Ankara.

Raid on Sumud Flotilla

Israeli naval forces illegally intercepted the Global Sumud Flotilla late on Wednesday, detaining more than 470 activists from over 50 countries. 

The convoy, consisting of humanitarian aid vessels, had set out to deliver medical supplies and essential goods to Gaza, which has been under a strict Israeli blockade for nearly 18 years.

Israel’s ongoing genocide in the enclave has killed more than 67,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, leaving much of Gaza in ruins and nearly its entire population displaced.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
By Baba Umar
