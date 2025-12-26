South Korean prosecutors have sought a 10-year prison sentence for former President Yoon Suk-yeol over obstruction of justice and other charges related to his attempt in 2024 to impose martial law, local media reported.

Special counsel Cho Eun-suk's team requested the sentence during the final hearing of Yoon's trial on Friday at the Seoul Central District Court, according to local Yonhap News.

The trial focuses on allegations that the former president obstructed justice by preventing investigators from detaining him in January, violated the rights of nine Cabinet members excluded from a meeting on his martial law plan, and drafted and destroyed a revised proclamation after the decree was lifted.

Yoon is also facing three other trials linked to his failed martial law bid, including charges of leading an insurrection.