WORLD
1 min read
Can India really shut off Pakistan’s water?
Tensions rise as India suspends a key water-sharing treaty
Can India really shut off Pakistan’s water?
Graphic Designer: Enes Danis, Senior Producer: Mirac Tapan / TRT World
April 28, 2025

New Delhi has suspended the 1960 water treaty with Pakistan, escalating tensions over the attack in Indian-administered Kashmir. Pakistan warns that blocking water flow would be seen as an act of war but India's current infrastructure limits its ability to do so — for now

Why it matters

  • New Delhi has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty after a deadly attack in India-administered Kashmir for which Pakistan denies involvement

  • Over 80% of Pakistan’s farming and a third of its hydro power rely on the Indus basin

  • Islamabad warns blocking water would be seen as an 'act of war'

    Can India actually do it?

  • India’s current infrastructure can't fully block the Indus flow as it lacks enough storage

  • With the treaty frozen, India no longer has to share flood or drought data with Pakistan

  • Over time, India could build new dams and canals without notifying Islamabad

RECOMMENDED

Explore
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran
How Biden admin diplomats in Israel blocked early warning of 'Apocalyptic Wasteland' in Gaza
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire