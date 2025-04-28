New Delhi has suspended the 1960 water treaty with Pakistan, escalating tensions over the attack in Indian-administered Kashmir. Pakistan warns that blocking water flow would be seen as an act of war but India's current infrastructure limits its ability to do so — for now
Why it matters
New Delhi has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty after a deadly attack in India-administered Kashmir for which Pakistan denies involvement
Over 80% of Pakistan’s farming and a third of its hydro power rely on the Indus basin
Islamabad warns blocking water would be seen as an 'act of war'
Can India actually do it?
India’s current infrastructure can't fully block the Indus flow as it lacks enough storage
With the treaty frozen, India no longer has to share flood or drought data with Pakistan
Over time, India could build new dams and canals without notifying Islamabad