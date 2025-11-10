AFRICA
2 min read
World must act now to halt RSF's 'horrific atrocities' in Sudan: UN
Since the RSF had swept in, UN rights chief Volker Turk says his office had received "credible evidence of mass killing; that when people are trying to flee this horrible situation, they get shot at".
World must act now to halt RSF's 'horrific atrocities' in Sudan: UN
People displaced from Al Fasher and other conflict-affected areas are settled in the newly established El-Afadh camp on November 09, 2025. / AA
November 10, 2025

The world must act immediately to halt the "horrific atrocities" in Sudan's Al Fasher, the UN rights chief has told AFP, urging countries not to wait until a "genocide" is declared.

UN Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk’s comments came on Monday in an interview with AFP.

The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which has been at war with the regular army since April 2023, captured the last military stronghold in western Darfur on October 26.

Since Al Fasher's takeover after a gruelling 18-month siege, the United Nations and rights monitors have reported widespread atrocities, including ethnically-driven killings and abductions.

"It's clear that atrocity crimes are being committed as we speak," Volker Turk said, stressing that the siege had in itself been "an atrocity crime".

"People were beleaguered and under siege, under horrific conditions, no food, hardly any water... We have reports of people having to eat animal feed, for example, eating peanut shells."

Pointing to the declaration of famine in some parts, he said it was "so desperate... with children dying of starvation".

RelatedTRT World - WHO chief calls for halt to Sudan bloodshed

‘Extremely worrying’

RECOMMENDED

Since the RSF had swept in, Turk said his office had received "credible evidence of mass killing; that when people are trying to flee this horrible situation, they get shot at".

"There are very serious reports of rape and sexual violence and gang rape, (and) we have very serious issues of killings of those who are supposedly collaborators," he said.

Asked if he feared a genocide might be under way, Turk stressed that "whether or not it qualifies for genocide is again for traditional authorities to say".

But, he insisted, "we shouldn't wait for any of this. We should act now, when these horrific atrocities are being committed as we speak".

"You don't need to wait until the court decides that it's been genocide."

The rights chief said there were fears that the atrocities unfolding in Al Fasher might be repeated in Sudan's oil-rich Kordofan region.

"I hope that the international community really wakes up," he said, lamenting that "all the warnings that we have given over the whole year... were not heeded."

It was vital to ensure there "is not a repeat again of similar things in North Kordofan", he said, cautioning that "the signs for it are extremely worrying".

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Here's a look into Türkiye's deepening ties with Saudi Arabia as Erdogan heads to Riyadh
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links