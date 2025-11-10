The world must act immediately to halt the "horrific atrocities" in Sudan's Al Fasher, the UN rights chief has told AFP, urging countries not to wait until a "genocide" is declared.

UN Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk’s comments came on Monday in an interview with AFP.

The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which has been at war with the regular army since April 2023, captured the last military stronghold in western Darfur on October 26.

Since Al Fasher's takeover after a gruelling 18-month siege, the United Nations and rights monitors have reported widespread atrocities, including ethnically-driven killings and abductions.

"It's clear that atrocity crimes are being committed as we speak," Volker Turk said, stressing that the siege had in itself been "an atrocity crime".

"People were beleaguered and under siege, under horrific conditions, no food, hardly any water... We have reports of people having to eat animal feed, for example, eating peanut shells."

Pointing to the declaration of famine in some parts, he said it was "so desperate... with children dying of starvation".

‘Extremely worrying’