Israel and the US launched attacks on Iran last weekend, sending shockwaves across global markets and stoking widespread financial anxiety.

Markets were closed during the initial strikes, so investors’ first full reaction came on Monday, March 2 2026.

Uncertainty over the conflict’s length and the risk of disruptions to global energy supplies has made trading highly volatile.

On Wednesday, Asian stock markets tumbled for a third straight day as oil prices surged amid escalating US-Israel strikes on Iran.

South Korea and Thailand temporarily halted trading after their stock indexes plunged more than 8 percent, triggering circuit breakers designed to curb panic selling.

South Korea’s Kospi, the main stock exchange, reflected fragile market sentiment, recording one of its steepest two-day declines in decades, comparable to the 2008 financial crisis.

Kospi closed down 12 percent, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 dropped 3.5 percent.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 2.5 percent, and China’s Shanghai Composite declined just under 1 percent, partly cushioned by alternative energy sources.

Other Asian markets also slid, including Taiwan’s TAIEX, down over 4 percent, India’s NIFTY 50, off around 2 percent, and Thailand’s temporarily halted trading.

Western markets

European futures mirrored the declines, with Stoxx 600 and other indexes pointing lower.

US markets have also reacted nervously this week.

Overnight, US and Israeli strikes continued on Iran and Lebanon, while Tehran launched retaliatory attacks on Israel and Gulf nations, including Qatar and the UAE.