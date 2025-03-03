INTERNATIONAL DIPLOMACY
2 min read
Norway guarantees US military support despite boycott by oil and shipping company
The Norwegian defence minister says Haltbakk Bunkers' decision to halt refueling of US ships contradicts government policies.
00:00
Norway guarantees US military support despite boycott by oil and shipping company
The decision came after the fiery exchange between Zelenskyy, Trump, and US Vice President JD Vance at the Oval Office meeting in the White House. / MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES VIA GOOGLE/ Handout via Reuters
By Emir Isci
March 3, 2025

Norway's defence minister responded to an announcement by Norwegian oil and shipping company Haltbakk Bunkers that it would no longer refuel United States ships, saying American forces will "continue to receive the requested supplies and support from Norway." 

Stressing that the company’s decision does not align with the government’s policies, Tore Sandvik said Norway and the US continue their defence cooperation.

Haltbakk Bunkers had announced its decision to stop refueling American ships following a dispute between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump at the White House.

"No fuel for the Americans! We encourage all Norwegians and Europeans to follow our example," the company said in a statement.

RelatedTRT Global - Europe at crossroads in history as world leaders discuss ending war in Ukraine: UK's Starmer

Heated exchange at Oval Office

RECOMMENDED

The decision came after the fiery exchange between Zelenskyy, Trump, and US Vice President JD Vance at the Oval Office meeting in the White House.

Trump criticized the Ukrainian leader's attitude during the exchange, while Zelenskyy expressed his expectation of support for his country.

The highly undiplomatic war of words lasted roughly for 10 minutes as Zelenskyy sought to defend his handling of the more than three-year conflict with Russia.

Zelenskyy departed the White House following the public spat. A planned signing ceremony for a deal on critical minerals and a news conference were canceled.

RelatedTRT Global - Zelenskyy calls for peace with strong security guarantees at UK summit

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Storm damages thousands of tents in Gaza, raising fears of 'humanitarian catastrophe'
Cuba will not yield to US 'threats and blackmail': Cuban foreign minister
Israel launches new air strikes across Gaza despite ceasefire
YPG terror group seizes hospital in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud, expels medical staff: local media
Greenland's political parties: 'We don't want to be Americans'
Israel hopes to 'taper off' dependence on US military aid in next decade: Netanyahu
Japanese PM mulling snap election in coming weeks: reports
Death toll rises to at least 65 in Iran protests: report
Syrian army completes 'full security sweep' of Aleppo neighbourhood from YPG terror group
Syria begins military operation against YPG terrorists holed up in Aleppo neighbourhood
New video reveals fresh perspective on fatal shooting of Minneapolis woman by US federal agent
Civilians begin leaving Sheikh Maqsoud as Syria moves to expel YPG terrorists from Aleppo
US will decide which oil firms can operate in Venezuela, says Trump
Defiant Khamenei slams protests as Iran presses internet shutdown
Russia hits two cargo vessels in Black Sea and kills crew member, Ukraine says