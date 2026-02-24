An Australian gynaecologist was referred to police on Tuesday over media allegations that he carried out unneeded surgeries on women, including organ removals.

Multiple patients of Melbourne surgeon Simon Gordon told public broadcaster ABC that he performed surgeries on them for severe endometriosis despite little or no evidence they had the disease.

Some were in pain for months or years after the procedures.

Endometriosis is a chronic disease in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the womb.

One woman had her ovaries and her uterus removed by the surgeon but her pathology results mostly showed no sign of the disease, the broadcaster said.

A senior surgeon told the ABC that one sample indicated an "insignificant amount of possible endometriosis" in the patient and there was no justification for removing her ovaries.

Another woman said the surgeon diagnosed her with endometriosis and operated despite earlier pathology results showing no sign of the disease.

Six years after surgery, she was unable to walk for five minutes without pain.

"I have barely any quality of life compared to what I had before," she was quoted as saying.

Gordon has denied wrongdoing, telling the ABC he never performed surgery for endometriosis "unless I was absolutely convinced it was in the patient's best interests".