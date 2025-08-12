WORLD
2 min read
Syria, Jordan, US establish joint task force to back Sweida ceasefire
Following trilateral talks in Amman, the parties reaffirm Syria's sovereignty and commit to justice and humanitarian aid as the ceasefire holds amid ongoing regional tensions.
Syria, Jordan, US establish joint task force to back Sweida ceasefire
Tuesday’s meeting was the second in less than a month, following an initial session hosted by Jordan on July 19. / Photo: Others / Others
August 12, 2025

Jordan, Syria and the US have agreed to form a joint working group to support a ceasefire in Sweida, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry said.

Tuesday’s announcement follows a trilateral meeting in Amman between Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, his Syrian counterpart, Asaad Hassan al Shaibani, and US envoy to Damascus, Thomas Barrack.

The participants affirmed that Sweida and its communities are an integral part of Syria, deserving protection and full civil and political rights in Syria’s rebuilding process.

Both Amman and Washington welcomed Syrian government steps to conduct comprehensive investigations into violations in Suwayda and hold perpetrators accountable, including cooperating with UN agencies.

They also praised Syrian efforts to scale up humanitarian assistance across the region, restore essential services disrupted by the conflict, rehabilitate affected areas, support international contributions to aid displaced residents in returning home, and launch local reconciliation initiatives to foster social peace, the statement said on Tuesday.

Safadi and Barrack reaffirmed the solidarity of their countries with Syria’s security, stability, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, calling on the international community to back Syria’s reconstruction on a foundation that respects its unity and the rights of all Syrians.

Following the meeting, Barrack posted on his official X account, emphasising that delivering justice and ending impunity are “paramount to achieving lasting peace” in the region.

He also highlighted Syria’s pledge to “utilise all resources to hold perpetrators of the Suwayda atrocities accountable, ensuring no one escapes justice for violations against its citizens.” He confirmed Damascus’ full cooperation with the UN to investigate these violations, including the horrific violence at Sweida National Hospital.

RECOMMENDED

Following the meeting, all parties agreed to hold another session in the coming weeks to continue discussions and act upon Syria’s request to establish a tripartite working group to assist Syria in consolidating the Sweida ceasefire and resolving the crisis there, the statement said.

Tuesday’s meeting was the second in less than a month, following an initial session hosted by Jordan on July 19.

Sweida has observed a ceasefire since July 19 following a week of armed clashes between Druze groups and Bedouin tribes and Israeli military attacks.

Syria’s transitional administration, formed after the ouster of Bashar al Assad in late 2024, is working to restore stability across the country after nearly 25 years of authoritarian rule.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
China dismisses Philippines' South China Sea claims as 'misleading'
French farmers stage new Paris protest in bid to halt EU-Mercosur deal
US senator warns of rising Islamophobia and anti-Arab sentiment
US warns citizens to 'leave Iran now' as protests expand
Spain and Greece reaffirm support for full Gaza peace plan implementation
Pakistan and Indonesia nearing deal on drones and jets, including JF-17 — report
Trump imposes 25% tariff on countries trading with Iran 'effective immediately'
US senator sues Pentagon chief over 'unconstitutional' punishment
US 'screwed' if Supreme Court rules against tariffs — Trump
Over 100,000 US visas revoked under Trump’s anti-migrant push
London mayor rebuffs critics, Trump as murders fall to 10-year low
Nearly 95,000 children suffer malnutrition in Gaza in 2025: UN
Gambia tells ICJ Myanmar deliberately targeted Rohingya with 'horrific violence'
Somalia scraps UAE security, defence deals tied to key ports over sovereignty concerns
Turkish FM joins online talks on second phase of Gaza peace plan