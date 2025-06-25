Israeli military and illegal Zionist settlers have killed at least four Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, Palestine's Health Ministry said.

Three Palestinians were killed in Kafr Malik, a village northeast of Ramallah, where dozens of illegal Israeli settlers stormed the area, set vehicles on fire and attacked residents, the ministry said.

At least seven others were wounded, including one person in critical condition.

The Palestinian Red Crescent confirmed that a 14-year-old boy was killed after being shot by Israeli military in the town of Yamun, near Jenin.

Witnesses said that Israeli occupation soldiers stormed homes and businesses in the area, triggering confrontations.

Elsewhere, illegal Zionist settlers assaulted a resident in the village of Asira al-Qibliya near Nablus, pelting him with stones and wounding him, according to the local village council.

Settlers also torched about 10 dunams of farmland and opened fire at Palestinians trying to extinguish the flames.

Israeli troops also carried out a 16-hour military invasion in Yabad, a town in the northern occupied West Bank.

Residents said forces blocked all entrances and imposed a curfew during the raid.

In Jenin city, Israeli troops raided several stores and fired tear gas at residents, according to local reports.