The Somali Air Force, in coordination with the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA), has killed 82 Al Shabab terrorists in air strikes in the country's Lower Shabelle region, the agency announced.

NISA said on Friday that six air strikes were carried out in the Sabiid and Canoole areas of Lower Shabelle, which also seriously wounded 19 terrorists.

"These operations to neutralise the terrorists came after the National Intelligence and Security Agency received information about a group of Khawarij who tried to disrupt security in the Sabiid and Canoole areas," NISA said in the statement.

Khawarij is a term the Somali government uses to describe Al Shabab.

The intelligence agency also informed civilians to "stay away from the Khawarij hideouts, which are the targets of the National Army."