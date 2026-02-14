Israel’s National Guard is preparing to deploy drones equipped to fire tear gas at Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, as part of “security” preparations for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, Israeli Channel 12 reported on Saturday.

The police tenders committee approved the purchase of three drone-mounted systems designed to drop tear gas capsules, the channel said. The contract is valued at about $49,000.

The systems, known as “Surprise Egg,” are designed to be mounted on Matrice-type drones and used to disperse demonstrations by releasing tear gas from the air, according to the report.

Israeli police already operate 19 similar systems, Channel 12 said.

Tender documents described the purchase as “urgent,” for “expected events during Ramadan,” the outlet reported.

Israel’s National Guard was formed under National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, a far-right minister. Opposition figures have described the force as “a militia effectively operating under his authority.”

Related TRT World - Over 50,000 Israeli soldiers reportedly hold foreign citizenship

Military buildup

Earlier this week, Channel 12 reported that the Israeli army decided to reinforce its presence in the occupied West Bank during Ramadan, including deploying a commando brigade.

In addition to the 22 battalions currently deployed in the occupied territory, the army plans to send additional units, the report said.