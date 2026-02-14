Israel’s National Guard is preparing to deploy drones equipped to fire tear gas at Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, as part of “security” preparations for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, Israeli Channel 12 reported on Saturday.
The police tenders committee approved the purchase of three drone-mounted systems designed to drop tear gas capsules, the channel said. The contract is valued at about $49,000.
The systems, known as “Surprise Egg,” are designed to be mounted on Matrice-type drones and used to disperse demonstrations by releasing tear gas from the air, according to the report.
Israeli police already operate 19 similar systems, Channel 12 said.
Tender documents described the purchase as “urgent,” for “expected events during Ramadan,” the outlet reported.
Israel’s National Guard was formed under National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, a far-right minister. Opposition figures have described the force as “a militia effectively operating under his authority.”
Military buildup
Earlier this week, Channel 12 reported that the Israeli army decided to reinforce its presence in the occupied West Bank during Ramadan, including deploying a commando brigade.
In addition to the 22 battalions currently deployed in the occupied territory, the army plans to send additional units, the report said.
More companies are also expected to be stationed at checkpoints ahead of the entry of thousands of worshippers into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem.
The army has recommended to Defence Minister Israel Katz that up to 10,000 worshippers be allowed to enter the compound each Friday during Ramadan, according to Channel 12. It also recommended allowing entry only for men over 55 and women over 50.
On Friday, Sheikh Ikrima Sabri, preacher at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, said he regretted Israel’s decision to restrict access during Ramadan and warned that the government was implementing “an aggressive plan targeting the holy site.”
Access restrictions
Each year during Ramadan, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians travel from the occupied West Bank to occupied East Jerusalem to pray at the Al-Aqsa Mosque.
Since the start of Israel’s genocide in Gaza in October 2023, Israeli authorities have imposed tight restrictions on occupied West Bank residents crossing military checkpoints into occupied East Jerusalem.
Over the past two years, only limited numbers have been allowed entry after obtaining Israeli-issued permits, which Palestinians say are difficult to secure.
Israel has not announced any special easing measures for Ramadan this year.