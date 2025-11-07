The United Nations warned on Friday that humanitarian access to Gaza remains heavily restricted by Israel despite the ceasefire, with vast stretches of farmland lying in ruins and food production nearly halted.

Citing the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), UN spokesperson Farhan Haq told reporters in New York that “people’s urgent needs are still immense,” adding that “impediments are not being lifted quickly enough since the ceasefire.”

“As of this Monday, the UN and our partners have collected from Gaza’s crossings more than 37,000 metric tonnes of aid, mostly food,” Haq said.

“But entry continues to be limited to only two crossings, with no direct access from Israel to northern Gaza or from Egypt to southern Gaza.”

Related TRT World - Israeli war leaves one in five Gaza children without basic vaccinations: UN

Slowed relief operations