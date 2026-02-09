WORLD
ICC rules out sanctions against Bangladesh after T20 World Cup absence
Bangladesh's absence from the tournament is "regrettable" but does not alter the ICC's long-term commitment to the country, says ICC Chief Executive Sanjog Gupta.
(FILE) ICC says BCB retains the right to approach the Dispute Resolution Committee under existing regulations, should it choose to do so. / AFP
February 9, 2026

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed that no financial, sporting or administrative sanctions will be imposed on the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) following the national team's absence from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

The assurance came after what the ICC described as an "open, constructive and congenial dialogue" involving the ICC, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the BCB, covering issues related to the T20 World Cup and the broader future of cricket in South Asia.

In a clear signal of support, the ICC reaffirmed Bangladesh's status as a valued Full Member with a "proud cricketing history" and stressed that the team's non-participation in the tournament would not have long-term consequences for cricket in the country.

"It is agreed that no financial, sporting or administrative penalty will be imposed on Bangladesh Cricket Board in relation to the current matter," the ICC said in its press note, adding that its approach was guided by principles of neutrality, fairness and facilitative support rather than punishment.

The ICC also confirmed that the BCB retains the right to approach the Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC) under existing regulations, should it choose to do so.

As part of the understanding reached between the stakeholders, Bangladesh will host an ICC event between 2028 and 2031, subject to standard hosting processes and operational requirements — a move the ICC said reflected confidence in Bangladesh's capabilities as a host nation and its importance as one of cricket's most vibrant markets, with over 200 million fans.

ICC Chief Executive Sanjog Gupta said Bangladesh's absence from the tournament was "regrettable" but did not alter the ICC's long-term commitment to the country.

"Bangladesh remains a priority cricket ecosystem deserving of long-term investment in its development, competitiveness and global integration, and is not defined by short-term disruptions," Gupta said.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
