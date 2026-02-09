The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed that no financial, sporting or administrative sanctions will be imposed on the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) following the national team's absence from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

The assurance came after what the ICC described as an "open, constructive and congenial dialogue" involving the ICC, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the BCB, covering issues related to the T20 World Cup and the broader future of cricket in South Asia.

In a clear signal of support, the ICC reaffirmed Bangladesh's status as a valued Full Member with a "proud cricketing history" and stressed that the team's non-participation in the tournament would not have long-term consequences for cricket in the country.

"It is agreed that no financial, sporting or administrative penalty will be imposed on Bangladesh Cricket Board in relation to the current matter," the ICC said in its press note, adding that its approach was guided by principles of neutrality, fairness and facilitative support rather than punishment.