Chairman of Sudan’s Transitional Sovereignty Council, Abdel Fattah al Burhan, on Thursday pledged victory in the war against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), saying the door to national reconciliation remains open.

“We reassure our people everywhere that victory is coming and that victory will belong to the Sudanese people,” Burhan said in a speech marking the 70th anniversary of Sudan’s independence, as cited by the state news agency SUNA.

“We also affirm that the door to national reconciliation remains open,” he added.

Burhan said the war has unified the Sudanese people and strengthened their national resolve, assuring residents of Darfur and Kordofan regions that victory was approaching.

He also praised political forces that stand by the army, stressing that the door to national reconciliation remains open to all who wish to join.