WORLD
2 min read
Pro-Palestinian group vows to mount legal challenge over Queensland's anti-hate speech laws
An Australian state earlier this year passed legislation banning the phrases 'From the river to the sea' and 'Globalise the intifada,' categorising them as hate speech against Jewish people.
Pro-Palestinian group vows to mount legal challenge over Queensland's anti-hate speech laws
People take part in the 'Palestinian Prisoners' Day' march, in Melbourne, Australia, April 19, 2026 / AA
4 hours ago

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators have pledged to mount a constitutional challenge against hate speech legislation passed by Australia’s Queensland state following widespread arrests at a rally opposing the laws, Australian media reports said on Monday.

Activists from Justice for Palestine Magan-djin marched to the state parliament in Brisbane on Sunday, a day after 20 people were taken into custody for allegedly chanting or displaying two banned phrases, local broadcaster SBS News reported.

Two other people were arrested on Sunday on the same charge.

Justice for Palestine Magan-djin said it had received legal advice that nearly all of the arrested protesters had acted legally if they used the prohibited expression.

"(The law) provides that it is a reasonable excuse to use the prohibited expression for a purpose that is in the public interest and (their) conduct is reasonable in the circumstances," said Subhi Awad, a group leader.

Queensland, earlier this year, passed legislation banning the phrases "From the river to the sea" and "Globalise the intifada," categorising them as hate speech against Jewish people.

RECOMMENDED

Anyone found reciting or displaying the phrases can face up to two years in jail

The protesters arrested on Saturday face 14 charges of displaying a prohibited expression and seven charges of reciting a prohibited expression.

Queensland Premier David Crisafulli previously said the laws provided strong protection and came in response to clear calls from the Jewish community.

But Australian Progressive Party state leader Edward Carroll, who was among those arrested on Saturday, said the laws "do not protect us as Jewish people.”

RelatedTRT World - Australian state to ban “From the river to the sea”
SOURCE:AA
Explore
At least five killed as gunman opens fire in Ukraine supermarket, officials say
Turkish Cypriot president says foreign policy steps taken in coordination with Türkiye
Trump says US holds 'very good' talks with Iran, warns against Hormuz 'blackmail'
Turkish President Erdogan meets leaders of Slovenia, Comoros, DRC at Antalya Diplomacy Forum
Gunfire reported as Iran closes Strait of Hormuz again over US blockade
Türkiye to host Balkan Peace Platform meeting at Antalya Diplomacy Forum
Israel using security as a pretext to acquire 'more land': Turkish FM Fidan
Russia, Ukraine trade overnight strikes across key regions
Australia, Japan seal $7B warship deal in major defence shift
Hormuz blockade stays unless Iran deal is reached: Trump
Trump says UFO review uncovered 'interesting' documents, with initial release expected soon
Türkiye's Fidan meets with Egypt, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia counterparts amid push for US-Iran deal
'Enriched uranium not going to be transferred anywhere', Iran says
Rumeysa Ozturk, Tufts pro-Palestine student detained by ICE last year, returns to Türkiye
Türkiye's Fidan calls to 'put out fire' in Middle East, pushes for lasting peace