"Türkiye is ready to advance its relations with European countries and the EU in the framework of common interests and mutual respect," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says.
March 24, 2025

Expressing readiness to advance Ankara’s relations with European countries, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said Europe cannot ensure its security without Türkiye.

“The heated debates over past weeks have shown that European security without Türkiye will not be possible,” Erdogan said after a Cabinet meeting in Ankara on Monday.

"Europe’s need for our country has begun to be openly acknowledged, not only in terms of security but also in many areas, from the economy to diplomacy and from trade to social life," he added.

“Türkiye is ready to advance its relations with European countries and the EU in the framework of common interests and mutual respect,” he added.

Türkiye-US ties

Referring to Ankara-Washington relations, Erdogan said it was quite possible that Türkiye-US ties will gain a different momentum in US President Donald Trump's second term.

Erdogan said that in a "cordial" phone call, he and Trump discussed many important issues, including removing all obstacles to the $100 billion trade target.

On March 16, Erdogan and Trump held a phone call during which the Turkish president expressed his full confidence that Ankara and Washington will advance bilateral cooperation through solidarity, a result-oriented approach and a sincere manner in the new era of relations.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
